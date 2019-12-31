-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
North Korea: Strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is expected to give a significant policy speech on New Year’s day where he may signal a shift in his denuclearisation policy after talks earlier this year with the US stalled, say geopolitical analysts.
Kim has given the US until the end of the year to come up with concessions to ease crippling sanctions.
North Korea has since returned to testing short-range missiles.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Mcbride reports from Seoul.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#NorthKorea #KimJongUN #NorthKoreaDenuclearisation