North Korean defector runs for parliament in South Korea | DW News

Defectors in North Korea are now getting involved in politics in South Korea. Former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho is even running for parliament for a new party, the United Future Party, which is accusing President Moon Jae-in's government for failing to protect refugees from the North and from Kim Jong-Un. DW correspondent Frank Smith has more.

