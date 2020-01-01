North Korea’s Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said he will soon launch what he calls a “new strategic weapon”.

According to South Korean media reports, Kim said the United States would “suffer helplessly” if it continued to delay denuclearisation talks.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.

