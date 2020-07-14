-
New California closure orders will hamper recovery from coronavirus recession - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: More than 13 million cases confirmed worldwide - 15 hours ago
-
USA: “Shame on you!” – Florida governor heckled over coronavirus response at Miami hospital - 15 hours ago
-
North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change – and it’s going to be close - 16 hours ago
-
Qatar blockade: ICJ due to rule on airspace rights dispute - 16 hours ago
-
Face coverings in shops to be compulsory from 24 July – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands hit Sofia for fifth day of anti-govt protests - 16 hours ago
-
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague - 16 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
-
North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change – and it’s going to be close
Opinion polls suggest the country’s two main parties, which both support EU membership, are running neck-and-neck ahead of Wednesday’s election
