North Macedonia’s first sign language cafe opens

The first sign-language cafe in North Macedonia has opened its doors in the capital Skopje.

It is hoped the business venture will inspire thousands of other people with disabilities in the country, who struggle to find work and rely heavily on the state for help.

The cafe’s owners hope to level the playing field and bring more options to the table.

Al Jazeera’s Cara Legg reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#NorthMacedonia #SignLanguageCafe #AljazeeraEnglish