Northern Canadian Arctic territory isolated from COVID-19

32 mins ago

The vast Arctic territory of Nunavut, in northern Canada, is one of the few places in the world pretty much untouched by COVID-19.
It has isolation on its side but its weak healthcare system is vulnerable to any outbreak.
Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports.

