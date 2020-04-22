Northern Canadian Arctic territory isolated from COVID-19

The vast Arctic territory of Nunavut, in northern Canada, is one of the few places in the world pretty much untouched by COVID-19.

It has isolation on its side but its weak healthcare system is vulnerable to any outbreak.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports.

