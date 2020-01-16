-
Northern Ireland after Brexit: How will businesses cope with new rules?
With Brexit on the horizon, how are businesses in Northern Ireland preparing for their unique situation after leaving the EU? We speak to Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing Northern Ireland, which represents industry there. Also, as China and the United States sign a ceasefire in their trade war, how much damage has been done to the world’s two largest economies? And we have a report from France, where charity supermarkets aimed at students are selling essentials for next to nothing.
