Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland’s parliament at Stormont sat for the first time in three years on Saturday after Irish nationalists and British unionists agreed a deal.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/10/northern-ireland-parliament-at-stormont-to-return-after-three-years-of-deadlock

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live