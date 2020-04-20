-
Norway: Kindergartens reopen after coronavirus closure
Norwegian parents took baby steps towards a return to everyday life on Monday morning as the government relaxed nationwide coronavirus social distancing laws, allowing the reopening of kindergartens on Monday. In footage filmed is Oslo on Monday, parents shared their thoughts on the return to normality.
“It is really nice for us to get back to everyday life and to the normal routine,” stated one parent outside the Torshovhagen barnehage kindergarten in northern Oslo. “It is really nice to be able to take the kids to kindergarten again. I can see that they are taking their precautions and that is very good,” he went on to explain.
After today’s kindergarten opening, the Norwegian government’s plan is that next Monday, on April 27th, all children under the age of 11 will return to classes. The government estimated that the decision will allow approximately 275,000 children to return to kindergarten today and a further 250,000 will return to primary schools on April 27th.
Norway has recorded 7,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and thus far 171 people have died after contracting the virus nationwide.
Video ID: 20200420-037
