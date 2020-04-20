-
Norway: Motives of stabbing attack suspect still unknown – police
Oslo police apprehended a man in his thirties on Monday after a knife attack hospitalised three in the Ammerud neighbourhood in the east side of Oslo. His motives are still unknown.
Footage filmed at the crime scene shortly after the attack in the Norwegian capital shows police officers gathering evidence and cordoning off the area.
“The police were notified at 13:30 about a possible ongoing deadly action in one of the apartments in the building. We came with a full team and it was confirmed that there was a knife attack with three people injured, one of them had serious injuries and was brought to the hospital,” explained Oslo police emergency leader Ms. Meyrer.
“We gained control of the perpetrator who was about 30 years old. It’s still too early to know the motive for the actions,” confirmed Ms. Meyrer.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the victims included two men and a woman. Two of the injured were rushed to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries and the other is in critical condition. The third victim suffered less serious injuries and received treatment at Oslo’s Legevakt E.R.
