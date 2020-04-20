Norway: Police on site of Oslo knife attack that left 3 injured

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police were on the site of a knife attack that left three injured in an Oslo apartment on Monday. The perpetrator was reportedly arrested.

Footage filmed at the premisses of the attack in in the Ammerud neighbourhood, a part of Grorud Borough of the Norwegian capital city, shows police officers gathering evidence behind a security cordon.

According to local media, two of the injured were taken to the hospital, with one being in serious condition and the other in critical condition, and the third one was sent to an emergency clinic with minor wounds.

