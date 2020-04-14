‘Not a king’: Trump gets pushback for total authority claim

US President Donald Trump has used his latest coronavirus briefing to play a campaign-style video montage.

He declared he alone has the “total” authority to decide when the economy reopens.

The US death toll is approaching 24,000 and is the world’s highest.

But Trump says he is encouraged by signs the numbers are flattening out.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Trump #AljazeeraEnglish