‘Not convinced’: Lebanese press slams minister’s apology for violence against journalists

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – January 17, 2020: We look at the Lebanese media’s coverage of growing police brutality against journalists covering the ongoing protest movement. We then turn to the UK, with yet another twist in the Big Ben controversy. We end with an unlikely diplomatic rift between the US and South Korea… sparked by an ambassador’s moustache.

