Not-so-merry Christmas in Lebanon amid economic woes

Volunteers in Lebanon are providing meals for those in need this Christmas as the country goes through its worst economic crisis in decades.

Lebanon’s struggling economy is one of the main reasons for ongoing protests against the political class – which has ruled the country for 30 years.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

