‘Not welcome’, doctors and healthcare workers harassed by hostile neighbours

In Spain, while the vast majority of the population support and admire the hardwork done by all medical care staff in hospitals, some have decided to harass those on the frontline for fears of the virus being brought back to their communities – as Jaime Velazquez reports from Madrid.

#Coronavirus #covid19