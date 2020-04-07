‘Nothing left’: Venezuelans head home amid coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus outbreak worsens in Latin America, Colombia has extended its nationwide quarantine for a further two weeks until April 27.

That means many people cannot get to work, including the Venezuelan migrants who fled to Colombia and elsewhere because of the economic crisis in their country.

Now hundreds of them, bereft of work, are heading home.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

