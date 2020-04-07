-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘Nothing left’: Venezuelans head home amid coronavirus pandemic
As the coronavirus outbreak worsens in Latin America, Colombia has extended its nationwide quarantine for a further two weeks until April 27.
That means many people cannot get to work, including the Venezuelan migrants who fled to Colombia and elsewhere because of the economic crisis in their country.
Now hundreds of them, bereft of work, are heading home.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Colombia #Coronavirus #VenezuelaCrisis