‘Nothing to go back to’: The migrants stranded at Turkey’s border with Greece

A week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his country would no longer be the gatekeeper for Europe, thousands of migrants are still camping out near the Greek border, unable to make the crossing.

