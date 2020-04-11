-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Notre Dame Cathedral: Good Friday service one year after fire
A Good Friday service has been held in Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral, nearly a year after it was devastated by a fire.
With the French capital under lockdown, only a handful of people took part in the ceremony, wearing hard hats and protective clothing because rebuilding on the cathedral is not yet complete and the interior is not entirely safe.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Angouleme, France.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#NotreDameCathedral #France #GoodFriday