Notre Dame Cathedral: Good Friday service one year after fire

A Good Friday service has been held in Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral, nearly a year after it was devastated by a fire.

With the French capital under lockdown, only a handful of people took part in the ceremony, wearing hard hats and protective clothing because rebuilding on the cathedral is not yet complete and the interior is not entirely safe.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Angouleme, France.

