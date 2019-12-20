Notre-Dame Cathedral to stay closed for first time in centuries during holiday season

Eight months ago, the world looked on in horror as Notre-Dame Cathedral was consumed by flames. Massive reconstruction efforts are currently underway, but although the Cathedral’s lights will be out this Christmas, the spirit of Our Lady of Paris is being kept alive in exile.

