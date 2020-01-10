Notre-Dame: Could technology be the cathedral’s saving grace?

Almost a year after a devastating fire caused major damage to Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, we take a look at how technology can help in its reconstruction. From 3D scans to acoustics and video games, we tell you which new techniques could be the iconic cathedral’s saving grace.

