Notre-Dame-des-Landes: French environmental activists still dreaming of freedom

In January 2018, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced the government was scrapping plans to build an airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, a small village in western France. It was a huge victory for environmentalists and farmers, who had long opposed the plan. Two years on, what has become of those activists who chose to stay? FRANCE 24’s Jonathan Walsh and Karim Yahiaoui report.

