Notre Dame skips Christmas mass for first time in 200 years | DW News

Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral will not be holding a Christmas mass this year for the first time since the French Revolution. France’s President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild it immediately after a fire earlier this year devastated the cathedral. That work will take years to complete and the building is too unstable to hold religious services.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle