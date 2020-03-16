“Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others,” says Johnson

first we need to ask you to ensure that if you or anyone in your household has one of those two symptoms, then you should stay at home for 14 days. Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel. We need people to start working from home where they possibly can and you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres, and other such social venues.

