‘Nowhere is safe’: UN warns of urgent danger of Syria escalation
The United Nations has warned of “catastrophic human suffering” in Syria as hundreds of thousands flee to northwards near Turkey’s border.
The Syrian government backed by Russian air power continue to attack the last rebel stronghold in the northwest.
World powers at a meeting at the UN to stop the onslaught warned that babies had frozen to death.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from the UN in New York.
