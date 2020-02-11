Number of Bangladeshis killed by Indian border forces on rise

At least 15 Bangladeshis were shot dead by the Indian border forces in January – one of the worst months in decades.

That is despite India’s promise to stop using live ammunition.

As Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports, the border between the two nations is often unmarked, making it dangerously easy to cross by mistake.

