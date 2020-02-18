Nurses pay a heavy price as China fights coronavirus epidemic

Behind the coronavirus outbreak of China, there are thousands of nurses, mainly women, who are paying a very heavy price.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding explains.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus