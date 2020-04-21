NY nurses union sues state over ‘unacceptable’ failures in Covid-19 response

New York’s biggest nurses union is suing the state’s health department and two hospitals for what they say are unacceptable failures to provide protective equipment and training. More than 9500 of the union’s nurses have contracted Covid-19 and 11 have succumbed to it.

