NY to send troops for ventilators as death toll nears 3,000

The numbers of coronavirus infections in New York State just keep getting worse.

It now has more than 100,000 cases, not far behind Italy and Spain.

And Governor Andrew Cuomo is pleading for more medical supplies.

Cuomo said that the National Guard are going to be deployed to redistribute ventilators across the state.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

