NY virus deaths top 10,000 as officials say more testing needed

New York passed another grim milestone on Monday, registering more than 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the US state.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo says there are signs the worst may be over as the rate of new infections has plateaued.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

