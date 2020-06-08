NYC mayor vows to shift funding from NYPD to youth initiatives

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is making moves to change the city’s police department, after more than a week of protests.

The measures include shifting part of the NYPD budget to youth and social work, and better transparency for officer’s disciplinary files.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#GeorgeFloydProtests #NYPD #BillDeBlasio