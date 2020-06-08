Share
NYC mayor vows to shift funding from NYPD to youth initiatives

16 hours ago

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is making moves to change the city’s police department, after more than a week of protests.
The measures include shifting part of the NYPD budget to youth and social work, and better transparency for officer’s disciplinary files.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

