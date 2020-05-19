NZ rugby players return to training under strict health measures

Professional rugby players in New Zealand are back on the field.

The Super Rugby club competition was suspended in mid-March because of the global coronavirus pandemic and now the country’s teams are starting their own league.

Training sessions are being held under strict health guidelines while the games, which start on June 13, will be played in empty stadiums.

But some major questions are hanging over the future of the game there, as Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Hamilton.

