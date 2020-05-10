Obama slams Trump response to coronavirus as ‘chaotic disaster’

Former President Barack Obama has described Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic there as “an absolute chaotic disaster”.

Obama said this in a conference call with former members of his administration, which was leaked.

He added that the current administration appears to have a mindset of “what’s in it for me”, and “to heck with everybody else”.

The Democrat urged his supporters to back presidential candidate Joe Biden and said he will be campaigning hard for Biden’s White House bid.

The United States has reported about 1.3 million coronavirus infections and more than 77,000 deaths.

To discuss this, Al Jazeera spoke to Eric Ham via Skype from Washington, DC.

He is a US political analyst and author of The GOP civil war, a book on the Republican Party.

He says the comments by President Obama may have been strategic.

