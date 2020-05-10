-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Obama slams Trump response to coronavirus as ‘chaotic disaster’
Former President Barack Obama has described Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic there as “an absolute chaotic disaster”.
Obama said this in a conference call with former members of his administration, which was leaked.
He added that the current administration appears to have a mindset of “what’s in it for me”, and “to heck with everybody else”.
The Democrat urged his supporters to back presidential candidate Joe Biden and said he will be campaigning hard for Biden’s White House bid.
The United States has reported about 1.3 million coronavirus infections and more than 77,000 deaths.
To discuss this, Al Jazeera spoke to Eric Ham via Skype from Washington, DC.
He is a US political analyst and author of The GOP civil war, a book on the Republican Party.
He says the comments by President Obama may have been strategic.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#UScoronavirus #Trump #Obama