Obese people more likely to die from COVID-19: Study

A new study shows that obese people are more than twice as likely to be hospitalised with the new coronavirus and have a 48 per cent higher risk of death than non-obese people.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that those with a body mass index over 30 were at a greatly increased risk for hospitalisation (113 percent), more likely to be admitted to intensive care (74 percent) and had a higher risk of death (48 percent) from the virus.

Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, talks to Al Jazeera.

