OECD lowers global growth forecast by 0.5% over coronavirus, lowest since 2008 crisis

The OECD lowered its global GDP forecast by half a percentage point over coronavirus fears on Monday to 2.4 percent, the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis, as Italy said it had surpassed 50 deaths while France reported a third fatality.

