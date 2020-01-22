-
Officials confirm first US case of coronavirus
There are fears the virus could spread further across borders.
The United States has confirmed its first case of the illness in an American resident who had travelled to the Wuhan region.
The virus has reached at least four other countries.
This comes as the US and other countries have stepped up testing of travellers from China at major airports.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.
