Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further

Top energy officials in the US and Russia will meet to tackle an historic collapse in global oil markets.

The meeting comes after a dispute over output levels earlier this month sparked a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Prices have plunged even further due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And analysts say there is little prospect of a recovery any time soon.

Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid reports.

