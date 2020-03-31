Share
Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further

Top energy officials in the US and Russia will meet to tackle an historic collapse in global oil markets.
The meeting comes after a dispute over output levels earlier this month sparked a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Prices have plunged even further due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And analysts say there is little prospect of a recovery any time soon.

Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid reports.

