Oil prices crash through the floor as storage runs short

The price of US oil plunged below zero for a second day on Tuesday, as a supply glut in the market leads to a shortage of space to store excess oil. West Texas Intermediate plunged as low as $-40 on Monday, which means producers were having to pay buyers to take their oil. The plunge has been exacerbated by the fact that Tuesday is the final day for contracts to deliver barrels in May, when demand is expected to remain low.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en