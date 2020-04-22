Oil prices remain volatile after record-breaking negative plunge

Oil prices remain turbulent, a day after turning negative for the first time in history. The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns around the world have seen demand for oil dry up, and storage space is running low. Analysts say the international benchmark, Brent crude, is a better reflection of the current state of the market, but prices remain at their lowest level in decades. Donald Trump has pledged to support America’s oil and gas industry – we look at what measures could be in store.

