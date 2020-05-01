Oil production cuts: Agreement comes into effect on Friday

An agreement among the world’s major oil producers to cut output comes into effect on Friday.

It follows a collapse in global oil prices, spurred by a slump in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems the deal may have only happened because US President Donald Trump reportedly pressured Saudi Arabia, implying the United States may withdraw military support.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports.

