Share
0 0 0 0

Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk ‘simply too great’ to go ahead with world’s biggest beer festival

56 mins ago

This year’s Oktoberfest has been cancelled. The risk was “simply too great” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Bavaria’s top politician.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/04/21/oktoberfest-cancelled-risk-simply-too-great-to-go-ahead-with-world-s-biggest-beer-festival

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment