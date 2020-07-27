Olivia de Havilland, star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at 104

“Gone With the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland, a winner of two Academy Awards and among the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at her home in Paris. She was 104.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en