-
What’s behind China’s border disputes | DW News - 18 hours ago
-
US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute ‘gone on too long’ - 18 hours ago
-
Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict - 18 hours ago
-
Olivia de Havilland, star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at 104 - 19 hours ago
-
Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge in solemn farewell - 19 hours ago
-
Chinese authorities seize US consulate in Chengdu amid rising tensions - 19 hours ago
-
People hit by Spain quarantine rules ‘need help’, Labour – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
Libya first responder recounts indiscriminate civilian killings - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds of BLM protesters flood NYC’s Times Square demanding justice for black women - 22 hours ago
-
Russia: “Moscow hears everyone”, acting Khabarovsk governor tells Furgal supporters - 22 hours ago
Olivia de Havilland, star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at 104
“Gone With the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland, a winner of two Academy Awards and among the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at her home in Paris. She was 104.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en