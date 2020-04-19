Olympic synchronised swimming champion trains in a bathtub amid coronavirus quarantine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: @svetlanaromashina

Synchronised swimmer Svetlana Romashina performed a mini-training session in her bath-tub during the region-wide lockdown in Moscow, in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

The footage shows Romashina and her daughter bathing and performing elements from water ballet underlining the necessity to keep living as normal during the pandemic.

Romashina is a five-time Olympic champion and 21-time world champion in synchronised swimming.

Video ID: 20200418-044

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-044

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly