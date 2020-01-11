Oman declares three days of mourning for Sultan Qaboos

Oman has declared three days of mourning after the death of its leader, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

The region’s longest-ruling monarch died after a long illness, at the age of 79.

His cousin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been sworn-in as his successor.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra has more.

