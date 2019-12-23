Oman: Iranian FM Zarif meets Omani counterpart in Muscat

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Muscat on Monday.

Footage shows the two ministers holding a meeting, accompanied by officials.

Zarif and Bin Abdullah reportedly discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Oman maintains neutral status in the stand-off between the US and Iran in the region.

