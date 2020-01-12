Oman’s new leader receives dignitaries

World leaders have travelled to Oman to meet its new leader, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The sultan was sworn in on Saturday after the death of his cousin and longtime ruler Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

The new leader has promised to uphold his predecessor’s approach as a regional peacemaker.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi report from Muscat.

