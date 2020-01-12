Oman’s new sultan faces diplomatic, economic challenges

Oman’s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, has vowed to uphold his predecessor’s approach as regional peacemaker.

He spoke after being named as the successor to Sultan Qaboos Al Said, the region’s longest-ruling monarch, who died at the age of 79 after a long illness.

Oman is now in three days of mourning after the death of Sultan Qaboos.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from Muscat, Oman.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Oman #SultanQaboos #SultanHaitham