Oman’s Sultan Qaboos dies: State media

4 hours ago

The Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch, Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, has died aged 79.
Three days of mourning have been declared – and the process has begun to choose who will take over; Qaboos had no children and never publicly named a successor.
He was credited with modernising the Gulf country and mediating between rivals in a volatile region.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson looks back at his life.

