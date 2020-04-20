On FRANCE 24 and RFI, Senegal’s Macky Sall continues to demand cancellation of Africa’s debt

In an interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI from Dakar, Senegalese President Macky Sall discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, which has reached Senegal and the rest of Africa. Sall defended the use of the drug chloroquine as a treatment, claiming it has proven effective in his country. He also welcomed the moratorium on African debt agreed by the G20 this week, but said it can only be a first step and that more must be done.

