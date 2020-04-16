-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
On Working-Class Institutions and Video Games | Studio B: Unscripted (web extra)
In these two short excerpts from Studio B: Unscripted, award-winning illustrator and writer Molly Crabapple shares what she has learned through canvassing on behalf of the Bernie Sanders political campaign. And best-selling author and playwright Paul Mason describes why he is concerned about the dissemination of far-right messaging in video games.
Crabapple has chronicled the stories of the marginalised while also shedding light on the darker corners of the US empire. Her artwork was widely used during the Occupy Wall Street protests and she has sketched and written on a range of stories from the consequences of Hurricane Maria and corruption in Puerto Rico, to the lives of refugees in Greece and throughout the Middle East. Her most recent publication in collaboration with Syrian journalist Marwan Hisham, Brothers of the Gun (2018), details Hisham’s harrowing experience living in parts of Syria under ISIL control.
Mason’s career as a journalist covering the financial crisis, international protests from Turkey to Spain, the conflict in Gaza, and the Hurricane Katrina disaster in the United States furnished his subsequent books and plays, including Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere: The New Global Revolutions (2012) and PostCapitalism (2017). In his latest book, Clear Bright Future: A Radical Defence of The Human Being (2019), Mason makes the case for ethical human control of technology to further global progress.
You can watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/cPbTkmHnRDs
The views expressed in this programme are the guests’ own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.
Studio B: Unscripted is a free-flow conversation between two guests and a small audience, with no mediation, no MC, no TV presenter – focusing on what brings us all together and how we can tackle and discuss some of the big issues of our time.
More: https://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/studio-b-unscripted/