One-way ticket: Forced repatriation for Denmark’s Syrian refugees?

In Denmark, several Syrian families are living in fear of being deported to Syria, where the civil war continues. The Danish government considers Damascus and its region “safe” places and says the refugees must return there. Daham Alasaad followed one such family for this report.

